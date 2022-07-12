Ally Blake’s Forecast | Storms continue to fire up south & east

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Tuesday evening everyone! Showers and thunderstorms are bubbling up across southeastern Kentucky. Some could be severe. The good news is that after this wraps up we stay dry and less humid into the week ahead.

The SPC still has most of us under a level 2/5 threat for severe weather across southern Kentucky. The main threats include damaging winds and heavy rain. I do believe by sunset this should all wrap up. By Wednesday, we stay dry for a couple of days. After that, not a lot to talk about. Fog is likely tomorrow morning with temperatures near 60 degrees. Temps remain in the low to mid-80s with low humidity till Friday. Eventually, by the weekend we warm up seasonably, with the return of rain chances.

I hope you all have a great day!

