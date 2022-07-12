Advertisement

Boy dies in hot car parked outside Miami-area preschool

Temperatures reached the mid-90s in the Miami area when the toddler was left inside a vehicle...
Temperatures reached the mid-90s in the Miami area when the toddler was left inside a vehicle for hours.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy died after being left inside a car outside a South Florida preschool as temperatures reached the mid-90s.

Rabbi Benzion Korf said late Monday that the child’s parents are staff members at the Lubavitch Educational Center in Miami Gardens, and his siblings attend the preschool as well.

The rabbi said “no words can capture the heartbreak and sadness we feel.”

The Miami Herald reported that Miami Gardens police were interviewing the child’s father late Monday, and authorities said they believe the child spent as many as six hours inside the vehicle.

Grief counselors will be at the education center on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington woman is warning others after she ended up in the hospital.
Ky. woman warning others after picking up a $1 bill landed her in the hospital
New COVID-19 variant causes concern for people in Fayette County.
New COVID-19 variant causes concerns in Fayette County
The Kentucky General Assembly passed 234 bills during this year’s legislative session, and most...
New state laws take effect this week in Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Man accused of killing Ky. law enforcement officers indicted
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say

Latest News

FILE - Colette Peters, the director of Oregon's prison system, poses for a photo in Portland,...
Justice Dept. taps reforming outsider to run federal prisons
FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination...
LIVE: White House COVID Response Team holds briefing as FDA works to allow boosters for all adults
FILE - In this image provided by the U.S. Army, paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne...
Ukraine gets $1.7B in fresh aid to pay health care workers
Six people were killed and 31 people were injured in a mass shelling of Kharkiv, according to...
Ukraine reports striking Russian ammunition depot in south
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Oval...
Biden to discuss immigration, trade with Mexico’s president