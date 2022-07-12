Advertisement

Boyle Co. prison responds to federal lawsuit over inmate’s dreadlocks

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Boyle County prison is responding to a lawsuit filed on behalf of an inmate.

The ACLU filed the federal lawsuit in May against Northpoint Training Center. The group said the prison violated Carlos Thurman’s constitutional rights.

He said his dreadlocks were cut last year, and because he’s Rastafarian, that violates his religious beliefs. His lawsuit is seeking damages and a policy change.

That defense responded, citing the 11th Amendment, which restricts someone’s ability to sue against states in federal court.

The defense is also arguing the prison’s actions did not involve oppression, fraud or malice.

