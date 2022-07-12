Advertisement

Casey White charged with felony murder for the death of Vicky White

Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
By Nick Kremer and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) – Former escaped inmate Casey White was charged with felony murder for his connection in the death of corrections officer Vicky White.

After being indicted by a grand jury, Casey White, who is already serving a 75-year sentence for a murder in 2015, was served a warrant in prison on July 6, WAFF reports.

Vicky White is the corrections officer accused of helping Casey White escape prison on April 29. The pair was on the run for 11 days and quickly skyrocketed up on the most wanted list.

A car wash attendant in Evansville, Indiana spotted Casey White in his carwash while reviewing the camera footage.

On May 9, Casey White and Vicky White were involved in a police chase in Evansville that ended in a rollover crash.

Vicky White died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Casey White was taken to the Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama.

Update in Casey White's escape trial.

