Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain will lead to a calmer pattern

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front will blow in some storms and a little change for the rest of the week.

This next cold front will drive into Kentucky and spark a few showers & thunderstorms. We could see some rain in central Kentucky, but the best chance is in eastern Kentucky. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe. There is a Level 2 - SLIGHT Risk out for southeastern Kentucky today. The primary threat is damaging winds around 60 MPH.

On the other side of the front, we will see temperatures come down and hang in the mid-80s for daytime highs. Factor in some lower humidity and we have ourselves a pretty comfortable day. While the humid air does come back on Thursday, it will not be awful.

Take care of each other!

