Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain will lead to a calmer pattern

Strong to severe thunderstorms
Strong to severe thunderstorms(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front will blow in some storms and a little change for the rest of the week.

This next cold front will drive into Kentucky and spark a few showers & thunderstorms. We could see some rain in central Kentucky, but the best chance is in eastern Kentucky. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe. There is a Level 2 - SLIGHT Risk out for southeastern Kentucky today. The primary threat is damaging winds around 60 MPH.

On the other side of the front, we will see temperatures come down and hang in the mid-80s for daytime highs. Factor in some lower humidity and we have ourselves a pretty comfortable day. While the humid air does come back on Thursday, it will not be awful.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington woman is warning others after she ended up in the hospital.
Ky. woman warning others after picking up a $1 bill landed her in the hospital
New COVID-19 variant causes concern for people in Fayette County.
New COVID-19 variant causes concerns in Fayette County
The Kentucky General Assembly passed 234 bills during this year’s legislative session, and most...
New state laws take effect this week in Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Man accused of killing Ky. law enforcement officers indicted
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say

Latest News

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Good Monday evening everyone!
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Strong storms for some come tomorrow
Rounds of showers & thunderstorms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A little more heat is expected today
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Typical July days are here