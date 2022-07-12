Advertisement

Kentucky to end 2022 fiscal year with budget surplus

The Office of State Budget Director said general fund receipts totaled $14.7 billion, which...
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials say Kentucky will end the 2022 fiscal year with a budget surplus.

The Office of State Budget Director said general fund receipts totaled $14.7 billion, which exceeded estimates by more than $900 million.

The office said in a statement that receipts grew by 14.6 percent over last year, making it the highest growth rate in 31 years.

Officials say road fund revenues totaled $1.67 billion, which was 2% more than last year, but just under estimates.

The final budget surplus will be figured when accounting records for expenditures are completed later this month.

