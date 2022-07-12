Advertisement

Ky. boy selling bracelets to raise money for families of officers killed in Floyd Co. ambush

Meet Kolton Risner. He’s a 12-year-old from Salyersville who is set up along the side of the...
Meet Kolton Risner. He's a 12-year-old from Salyersville who is set up along the side of the road selling "back the blue" bracelets.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky boy is doing his part in helping out eastern Kentucky families after a tragedy.

Kolton Risner, a 12-year-old from Salyersville, is selling “back the blue” bracelets along the side of the road. All of the money he collects will go to the families of the officers killed in an ambush on July 1 in Floyd County.

Risner’s stand is set up next to the Marathon station just off the Mountain Parkway. He says he plans to be there throughout the week.

The 12-year-old said it hits home for him because he grew up with family in law enforcement, and he admires the officers for sacrificing their lives.

“It’s nothing for me, it’s all for the families. I know they’re going through a real hard time right now losing sons, fathers, husbands, and it’s going to be rough for them,” Risner said.

He’s set a goal of raising $1,000.

If you’re not local and want to contribute, they’ll mail you a bracelet. You can email prater.shane45@gmail.com for more information.

