Lexington Philharmonic names its first female conductor

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Philharmonic is making history with its first female conductor.

Mélisse Brunet is the fifth conductor in the Philharmonic’s 61-year history.

Brunet was born in Paris, France and said she’s been passionate about music since she was a teenager.

She’ll take over as music director for the upcoming season. Brunet calls it an unexpected dream come true.

“I can’t wait to meet you at the Lexington Philharmonic concerts to work side by side with our musicians and to spend more time getting to know central Kentucky and its vibrant arts and music scenes,” Brunet said.

The Philharmonic said Brunet will have an initial term of five years.

WATCH | Lexington Philharmonic names its first female conductor
