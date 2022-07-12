Man accused of killing Ky. law enforcement officers appears in court

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re hearing and seeing the man charged with killing three eastern Kentucky law enforcement officers for the first time since the day after the deadly ambush.

Lance Storz appeared via video in front of a Floyd Circuit judge Tuesday morning for a procedural hearing.

The judge formally advised Storz he had been indicted by a grand jury. Storz faces 20 charges including three counts of murder of a police officer.

He’s accused of killing Floyd County Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Prestonsburg Officer Jacob Chaffins and K-9 Officer Drago on June 30 when he was being served an EPO.

The death penalty is on the table.

The judge set an August 1 arraignment date and ordered Storz held without bond.

