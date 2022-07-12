Advertisement

Police identify men wanted for questioning in connection with downtown Lexington attack

By WKYT News Staff and Julia Sandor
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have identified two people wanted for questioning in connection with an attack in downtown Lexington.

Officers want to talk to these two people:

Police have identified two people wanted for questioning in connection with an attack in...
Police have identified two people wanted for questioning in connection with an attack in downtown Lexington.(Lexington Police Dept.)

Police say the assault happened back on June 19 just before 3 a.m. at the corner of Main Street and North Limestone.

Two men were hospitalized after that attack.

We talked to the family of one of the victims, Logan Parsons, in June. They told us three men jumped Parsons and his friends in front of City Center while they were walking home from a wedding.

If you know the two men officers are looking for, call Lexington police.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Lexington Police Department at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at p3tips.com.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington woman is warning others after she ended up in the hospital.
Ky. woman warning others after picking up a $1 bill landed her in the hospital
New COVID-19 variant causes concern for people in Fayette County.
New COVID-19 variant causes concerns in Fayette County
The Kentucky General Assembly passed 234 bills during this year’s legislative session, and most...
New state laws take effect this week in Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Man accused of killing Ky. law enforcement officers indicted
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say

Latest News

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Strong to severe thunderstorms
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain will lead to a calmer pattern
File image
Police investigating ‘major’ crash in Franklin County
New Ky. law to require harsher sentences for people convicted of trafficking fentanyl