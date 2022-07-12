Police identify men wanted for questioning in connection with downtown Lexington attack

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have identified two people wanted for questioning in connection with an attack in downtown Lexington.

Officers want to talk to these two people:

Police have identified two people wanted for questioning in connection with an attack in downtown Lexington. (Lexington Police Dept.)

Police say the assault happened back on June 19 just before 3 a.m. at the corner of Main Street and North Limestone.

Two men were hospitalized after that attack.

We talked to the family of one of the victims, Logan Parsons, in June. They told us three men jumped Parsons and his friends in front of City Center while they were walking home from a wedding.

If you know the two men officers are looking for, call Lexington police.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Lexington Police Department at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at p3tips.com.

