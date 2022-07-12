Advertisement

Police investigating ‘major’ crash in Franklin County

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Frankfort Police Department are responding to a bad crash on I-64 near the bridge.

Deputies said traffic will be moving slowly for now, and they expect the road will be shut down near the 58 mile marker.

Traffic will be diverted through Frankfort.

Deputies are urging drivers to use caution in the area.

