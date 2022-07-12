Advertisement

Report: Ky. prosecutor traded favors for nude photos

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A report in the Louisville Courier Journal said an elected official in eastern Kentucky traded legal favors for nude photos.

The Courier Journal reports it obtained more than 230 pages of Facebook messages between Ronnie Goldy and a woman who faced charges in his district.

Goldy is the commonwealth’s attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan Counties. The paper received the messages from an attorney in an unrelated criminal case against former Judge Beth Maze. Goldy is a possible witness against the judge.

Maze’s attorney said they received the messages from the woman’s boyfriend.

Goldy told the paper he did not provide the woman any legal favors. He declined to comment on the messages.

The Courier said the judge’s attorney also turned the messages over to the FBI because they believed it violated federal law.

The FBI told the paper it could not confirm nor deny an investigation into Goldy.

