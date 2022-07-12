Summer Grillin’ - Dave Baker & Meri Grace Carson: Vegetable beef salad (July 12, 2022)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer Grillin’ - Dave Baker and Meri Grace Carson (July 12, 2022)

Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/1158/farmers-market-vegetable-beef-brown-rice-salad

FARMER’S MARKET VEGETABLE, BEEF & BROWN RICE SALAD

Packed with protein, veggies and brown rice, this salad is a colorful treat for your eyes and stomach.

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Top Round Steak, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)

1 teaspoon olive oil

2 cups asparagus pieces (2-inch pieces)

1 medium yellow squash, cut lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/4-inch thick slices

3 cups hot cooked brown rice

1 cup diced, seeded tomatoes

1 cup canned garbanzo beans, rinsed, drained

1/4 cup fresh basil, thinly sliced

1/2 teaspoon salt

Marinade:

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon honey

2 teaspoons fresh thyme, chopped

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

COOKING:

Combine marinade ingredients in small bowl. Place beef Top Round Steak and 1/4 cup marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight. Reserve remaining marinade in refrigerator for dressing.

Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 2 to 3 inches from heat. Broil 12 to 13 minutes for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning once. Remove; keep warm.

Cook’s Tip: To grill, place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, uncovered, 10 to 11 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, times remain the same) for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning occasionally.

Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add asparagus and squash; cook and stir 7 to 8 minutes or until tender. Toss with rice, tomatoes, beans, basil, salt and reserved marinade in large bowl.

Carve steak into thin slices. Serve over rice salad.

SAFE HANDLING TIPS:

Wash hands with soap and water before cooking and always after touching raw meat.

Separate raw meat from other foods.

Wash all cutting boards, utensils, and dishes after touching raw meat.

Do not reuse marinades used on raw foods.

Wash all produce prior to use.

Cook beef until temperature reaches 145°F for medium-rare steaks and roasts 160°F for ground beef.

Refrigerate food promptly.

