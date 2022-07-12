Summer Grillin’ - Dave Baker & Meri Grace Carson: Vegetable beef salad (July 12, 2022)
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer Grillin’ - Dave Baker and Meri Grace Carson (July 12, 2022)
Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/1158/farmers-market-vegetable-beef-brown-rice-salad
FARMER’S MARKET VEGETABLE, BEEF & BROWN RICE SALAD
Packed with protein, veggies and brown rice, this salad is a colorful treat for your eyes and stomach.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 beef Top Round Steak, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 2 cups asparagus pieces (2-inch pieces)
- 1 medium yellow squash, cut lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/4-inch thick slices
- 3 cups hot cooked brown rice
- 1 cup diced, seeded tomatoes
- 1 cup canned garbanzo beans, rinsed, drained
- 1/4 cup fresh basil, thinly sliced
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
Marinade:
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 2 teaspoons fresh thyme, chopped
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
COOKING:
- Combine marinade ingredients in small bowl. Place beef Top Round Steak and 1/4 cup marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight. Reserve remaining marinade in refrigerator for dressing.
- Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 2 to 3 inches from heat. Broil 12 to 13 minutes for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning once. Remove; keep warm.
Cook’s Tip: To grill, place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, uncovered, 10 to 11 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, times remain the same) for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning occasionally.
- Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add asparagus and squash; cook and stir 7 to 8 minutes or until tender. Toss with rice, tomatoes, beans, basil, salt and reserved marinade in large bowl.
- Carve steak into thin slices. Serve over rice salad.
SAFE HANDLING TIPS:
- Wash hands with soap and water before cooking and always after touching raw meat.
- Separate raw meat from other foods.
- Wash all cutting boards, utensils, and dishes after touching raw meat.
- Do not reuse marinades used on raw foods.
- Wash all produce prior to use.
- Cook beef until temperature reaches 145°F for medium-rare steaks and roasts 160°F for ground beef.
- Refrigerate food promptly.
