Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Nice Temps Roll On

muggy meter
muggy meter(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a very nice pattern settling in for the rest of the week with fairly pleasant temps rocking the region. The setup then changes by the weekend with the increasing potential for a stormy look this that may roll into next week.

With a bit of a northwest flow aloft, there’s the chance for a stray shower or storm to go up tonight into Thursday. Most areas stay dry with pleasant highs in the 80s.

Friday looks really nice with sunshine and mid to upper 80s.

The pattern after that will feature a better shot at storms by the time we make it into the weekend and into early next week. Tropical moisture from the Gulf creeps in and interacts with a few systems dropping in from the northwest. The end result would be periods of showers and thunderstorms.

That’s a pattern that may stick around through much of next week.

