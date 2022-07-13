‘COVID is not over’: LFCHD says people need to revisit ways to prevent spread

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 cases are rising across the country.

The reality of the situation is COVID-19 is here to stay and, more than likely, we won’t see the same kinds of restrictions we saw in place during 2020. Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says that we have the tools to keep people safe. Now, it’s up to you to use them.

“COVID is not over,” Hall said. “We want people to learn to live with this because this is going to be around for some time.”

Hall says cases in Lexington are trending up. The county is once again in the red zone and the seven-day rolling average is up to 195 cases a day. Three weeks ago, that was down at 107 cases.

Hall says these numbers could continue to increase once we get into the fall months, so it’s vital that people begin revisiting the ways we prevent COVID.

“If you go out in public right now, too few people are wearing their masks, too few people are allowing physical distance, six feet of space. We’re acting like COVID is over,” Hall said. “People are symptomatic and still going about their lives because they think it’s no big deal. Though it may be mild to you, you risk spreading this to someone who it could be potentially fatal too.”

Hall says the health department has same-day appointments every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday in their Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483.

