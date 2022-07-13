Advertisement

‘COVID is not over’: LFCHD says people need to revisit ways to prevent spread

The reality of the situation is COVID-19 is here to stay and, more than likely, we won’t see...
The reality of the situation is COVID-19 is here to stay and, more than likely, we won’t see the same kinds of restrictions we saw in place during 2020. Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says that we have the tools to keep people safe. Now, it’s up to you to use them.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 cases are rising across the country.

The reality of the situation is COVID-19 is here to stay and, more than likely, we won’t see the same kinds of restrictions we saw in place during 2020. Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says that we have the tools to keep people safe. Now, it’s up to you to use them.

MORE: New COVID-19 variant causes concerns in Fayette County

“COVID is not over,” Hall said. “We want people to learn to live with this because this is going to be around for some time.”

Hall says cases in Lexington are trending up. The county is once again in the red zone and the seven-day rolling average is up to 195 cases a day. Three weeks ago, that was down at 107 cases.

Hall says these numbers could continue to increase once we get into the fall months, so it’s vital that people begin revisiting the ways we prevent COVID.

“If you go out in public right now, too few people are wearing their masks, too few people are allowing physical distance, six feet of space. We’re acting like COVID is over,” Hall said. “People are symptomatic and still going about their lives because they think it’s no big deal. Though it may be mild to you, you risk spreading this to someone who it could be potentially fatal too.”

Hall says the health department has same-day appointments every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday in their Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington woman is warning others after she ended up in the hospital.
Ky. woman warning others after picking up a $1 bill landed her in the hospital
Police have identified two people wanted for questioning in connection with an attack in...
Police identify men wanted for questioning in connection with downtown Lexington attack
Man accused of killing Ky. law enforcement officers appears in court
Man accused of killing Ky. law enforcement officers appears in court
File image
Police investigating ‘major’ crash in Franklin County
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday

Latest News

A Kentucky firefighter was in the right place at the right time to give one of the...
Kentucky firefighter rescues puppy
Better brand of air is here
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A better stretch of weather is here
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A nice stretch of weather is here
Vacant home destroyed in fire in Mercer Co.
Mercer Co. home destroyed in fire