Ex-CIA engineer convicted in massive theft of secret information

A former CIA software engineer was convicted in the biggest theft of classified information in the agency's history.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — A former CIA software engineer accused of causing the biggest theft of classified information in CIA history has been convicted at a New York City retrial.

A jury reached the guilty verdict against Joshua Schulte on Wednesday in federal court in Manhattan.

Schulte chose to act as his own defense attorney, calling himself a scapegoat for an embarrassing public release of a trove of CIA secrets by WikiLeaks in 2017.

A mistrial was declared at his original 2020 trial after jurors deadlocked on the most serious counts.

