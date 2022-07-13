Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A nice stretch of weather is here

A better stretch of weather is here
A better stretch of weather is here
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are on the other side of a cold front and it has changed the pattern up quite a bit.

After tracking some strong to severe thunderstorms on Tuesday, we are now on the calmer side of the latest cold front. Temperatures will likely run in the mid-80s for daytime highs. We should be at 87 degrees. This is a stretch of nicer weather with low humidity and sunshine. It will be pretty easy to enjoy these next few days. Any day in July that I can say “lower humidity” is a very good day!

Moisture will increase for the weekend. It will likely lead us to some showers & storms. You’ll notice more heat with the setup. Highs will return to the upper-80s to around 90 degrees. Factor in the uptick in moisture and summer will be back in full force.

Take care of each other!

