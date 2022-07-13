Advertisement

KSP: Death investigation in Lee County

Police car
Police car(AP)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a man in Lee County.

According to a post on the Lee County Department of Public Safety Facebook page, mowing crews were working on Hieronymus Loop Road in the Saint Helens community on Wednesday morning.

Flagging crews noticed the driver of the tractor and mowing machine slumped over inside the cab.

According to officials, the tractor slowly went off the road and hit a tree.

The flagging crew went to help the driver and found him unresponsive and not breathing.

Crew members called for help and performed CPR while the driver was still in the cab.

Lee County EMS and Lee County Fire officials responded, and the driver was taken to Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson, where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the driver was not released out of respect for the family.

“We ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they grieve this loss,” the post read.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington woman is warning others after she ended up in the hospital.
Ky. woman warning others after picking up a $1 bill landed her in the hospital
Police have identified two people wanted for questioning in connection with an attack in...
Police identify men wanted for questioning in connection with downtown Lexington attack
Man accused of killing Ky. law enforcement officers appears in court
Man accused of killing Ky. law enforcement officers appears in court
File image
Police investigating ‘major’ crash in Franklin County
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday

Latest News

Highland Park mom talks with ABC21 about the impact of July 4th tragedy
Highland Park mom talks with ABC21 about the impact of July 4th tragedy
Sarah Williams is facing a number of charges including inciting a riot. She is among at least a...
Jury reaches verdict in Sarah Williams trial
The reality of the situation is COVID-19 is here to stay and, more than likely, we won’t see...
‘COVID is not over’: LFCHD says people need to revisit ways to prevent spread
A Kentucky firefighter was in the right place at the right time to give one of the...
Kentucky firefighter rescues puppy
Better brand of air is here
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast