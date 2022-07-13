Ky. doctor who was pulled from operating room under investigation again

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky doctor who failed a drug test after he was pulled from the operating room is under investigation again.

WKYT first reported on Dr. Michael Heilig in 2018 when he failed a drug test after being pulled from the operating room. Now, we know the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure is investigating him again.

The interim agreed order was filed just Tuesday with the licensure board. It spells out that Dr. Heilig agrees not to practice medicine right now. That stays in effect until the board’s inquiry panel says otherwise.

The board and Dr. Heilig are taking this step, “based upon their mutual desire to ensure that the public is fully protected while the board is completing its investigation.”

Because it is a still-pending case, it’s unclear what exactly this stems from. However, we do know Heilig had his license restricted in August 2018 over accusations he operated on patients while under the influence of drugs. An amended agreed order in November of that year, following 90 days of documented sobriety, allowed him to resume practicing under certain conditions.

Among those conditions:

“Completely abstain(ing) from the consumption of mood-altering substances, including alcohol”...except substances prescribed for a “documented, legitimate medical purpose.”

“Be(ing) subject to periodic, unannounced breathalyzer, blood and urine alcohol and/or drug analysis as desired by the board.”

Again, it’s unclear what exactly this current investigation stems from and, we should note, we likely won’t know until final action in the case is taken. That’s because pending cases are not subject to open record requests.

In December, a jury found Dr. Heilig liable in a civil trial. They ruled Heilig did not comply with his duty, which was a substantial factor in causing injury to a woman who had complications from surgery. It was the first of at least 10 other lawsuits filed against Dr. Heilig.

