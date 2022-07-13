Advertisement

Lexington poet Ada Limón named U.S. poet laureate

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The newest U.S. Poet Laureate lives right here in Lexington.

The Library of Congress announced Ada Limón, a California native, as the 24th U.S. poet laureate.

She’s authored six poetry collections and has received fellowships from several institutions, including the New York Foundation for Arts and the Kentucky Foundation for Women.

Limón said she never expected something like this to happen to her.

“As you can imagine, you don’t expect something like that to happen ever. And then to have it be a really be life changing thing in that moment, I knew this is going to change my life,” Limón said.

Limón will begin her tenure as poet laureate on September 29.

