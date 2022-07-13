Advertisement

Man pulled out of car, robbed at gunpoint in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are trying to figure out who robbed a man at gunpoint.

They were called out around 12:20 Wednesday morning to New Circle and Eastland Parkway.

The victim told officers three men pulled him out of his car at gunpoint and robbed him.

He wasn’t hurt.

Police are looking at surveillance video from the nearby Marathon gas station to try and identify the men.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Lexington Police Department at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at p3tips.com.

