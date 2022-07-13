Advertisement

Official: 14 people rescued from Gatlinburg campground after flooding, cleanup underway

Many agencies responded to multiple water rescues as water rose at Greenbrier Campground in Gatlinburg.
Many agencies have responded to multiple water rescues as water rises at Greenbrier Campground in Gatlinburg.
By Carissa Simpson and Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Gatlinburg Flooding Prompts Rescues, Shelter

Flash flooding near a Gatlinburg campground prompted several water rescues and a temporary evacuation shelter to be established. Here is the latest:

Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, July 12, 2022

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Over a dozen people were rescued Tuesday night after flash flooding at Greenbrier Campground in Gatlinburg, according to officials.

Just before 11:00 p.m., Gatlinburg Fire Department crews initially responded to a call that 14 people were trapped at the campground due to flooding. At one time, first responders on the scene told WVLT News that the water had gotten as high as a picnic table.

The rising water on Pittman Center Road prompted Sevier County Emergency Management Agency to warn people near the Greenbrier Island area to seek high ground immediately.

“Due to rapidly rising water with recent heavy thunderstorms in the middle prong of the Little Pigeon River near Pittman Center in southern Sevier County, folks near the Greenbrier Island area and anyone downstream may need to seek higher ground immediately. Do not attempt to drive over water-covered roads,” Sevier County EMA stated.

Crews rescued the individuals and they were taken out of the area successfully. However, officials told WVLT News they were continuing to search for others.

A temporary evacuation shelter was opened at the Pittman Center Elementary School for those displaced by the flooding overnight. The American Red Cross responded to the shelter and assisted those in need, officials said.

In a 2:00 a.m. update, the agency said water was continuing to recede; however, individuals around the middle prong of the Little Pigeon River needed to remain cautious as water could remain on some roads and low-lying areas.

Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Gatlinburg Fire Department, Sevier County Rescue Squad and multiple other agencies showed up to help those stranded.

There are no reports of injuries or the number of people stranded at this time, SCSO officials said. SCEMA officials took to Facebook Wednesday morning to give an update on damage in the Pittman Center area. They said that cleanup is underway, and officials will be on scene assessing damage.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington woman is warning others after she ended up in the hospital.
Ky. woman warning others after picking up a $1 bill landed her in the hospital
Police have identified two people wanted for questioning in connection with an attack in...
Police identify men wanted for questioning in connection with downtown Lexington attack
Man accused of killing Ky. law enforcement officers appears in court
Man accused of killing Ky. law enforcement officers appears in court
File image
Police investigating ‘major’ crash in Franklin County
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday

Latest News

Better brand of air is here
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A better stretch of weather is here
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A nice stretch of weather is here
Vacant home destroyed in fire in Mercer Co.
Mercer Co. home destroyed in fire
Security cameras outside The Bay Bar and Lounge in Green Bay
Green Bay bar owner says he's being targeted by city
Josh Ali took time to visit with patients at Kentucky Children's Hospital.
Former UK football star reads his children’s book to patients at Ky. Children’s Hospital