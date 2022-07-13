Stage production of ‘The Little Mermaid’ to send audience under the sea

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After years of planning and delays because of the pandemic, The Lexington Theater Company’s production of The Little Mermaid is finally about to surface.

“I love that this is the first show -- the first main stage show -- that we are coming back with post pandemic because it is a show all about belonging,” said Lyndy Franklin Smith, The Lex’s co-founder and artistic director.

After her own trip to Broadway and back, Lyndy and her husband Jeromy Smith are bringing Broadway here after founding The Lexington Theater Company which is staging the musical Thursday through Saturday at the Lexington Opera House.

Just like other performing arts groups, the pandemic changed many of their plans.

“We are looking forward to this show because it’s our return to big musicals at the Opera House since the pandemic,” said Jeromy Smith.

The cast includes seasoned Broadway pros in the title rolls, alongside rising stars and recent college graduates.

“Our two leads are Ariel and Prince Eric who are recent graduates from college programs who are about to make their way to New York to see if they can break into the business,” said Jeromy Smith.

The seasoned pros from Broadway and national tours include Edward Watts (Scandalous, Finian’s Rainbow, The Music Man at The Lex) as King Triton, Emily Cramer (School of Rock, Mary Poppins, Les Misérables) as Ursula, Ryan Gregory Thurman (After Midnight, Elf: The Musical) as Sebastian, and Lexington’s own Brance Cornelius (How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Cinderella) as Scuttle. Rising Stars and recent college graduates Teah M. Renzi (Western Connecticut State University) and Gonzalo Aburto de la Fuente (University of Oklahoma) will play Ariel and Prince Eric.

With a timeless story, beloved songs, and eye-catching visuals, the Smiths hope seeing this production in person is what brings both children and adults to the audience.

“This story is about belonging. It’s about two differing groups of people coming together and the telling of those stories. And that is really special, especially at a time like right now,” Jeromy Smith said.

While the rehearsal process a short 14 days from first rehearsal to first audience, the company’s team has been preparing for months. Everyone comes prepared as scenes are pre-blocked, choreography is created, lines and lyrics are memorized, set pieces are mapped out.

“It is a huge amount of work. We just enjoy crafting something really special just for our community,” said Lyndy Franklin Smith. “I remember being a little girl and singing ‘Part of Your World’ at the top of my lungs and just loving ‘Under The Sea.’ I think the visuals that we have been careful to keep some of the iconic visuals in place so those that remember that film or if you maybe you saw the Broadway version you will say, ‘Ah, I remember that,’ and will bring back great memories.”

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with an additional evening performance at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. There will also be matinees at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“The last couple of years have been so hard for all of us. I think we are still working through it. It’s moments like this that can come together, live safely and enjoy storytelling,” Lyndy Franklin Smith said. “Storytelling so important to our humanity. It is so important to us as a community. And it is the way we find that common ground, understanding, we heal, we move forward together.”

Tickets are available to purchase through Ticketmaster.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.