Wayne Co. man still missing; family searching for answers

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Questions are being raised after a southern Kentucky man left, made some strange phone calls and then disappeared. That’s the situation surrounding the case of Ricky Griffis in Wayne County.

Police are investigating, but his family fears foul play is involved.

His family is about at their wits end, with many questions about what took place. They believe something happened last week, possibly Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday. That’s about the last time they received communication from him.

“I am very convinced there is foul play going on. Very convinced there are people that know what happened to my brother,” said Cheyanne Carney, Griffis’ sister.

Carney said her brother was last seen on July 4, but in the days after that, he did make some strange phone calls talking about being stuck in the mud or being stuck on a mountain. His car was later found running, stuck in a lot of mud in the Coopersville area. His phone was found there too, but there was no sign of Griffis.

“The thing going through my mind is that someone has done something to my brother,” Carney said.

She said nothing is making sense, but believes there are people who do know what happened and it would be easy for them to give them some clues, if they would just come forward.

“He was in recovery for quite some time. A couple of years. That is a possibility. The family is very well aware of that. But he is still a human. He is a father and a son, still a brother. A very hard worker,” Carney said.

We’re told the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this, and if you have any information, you’re asked to contact them. We are also told the family is raising money through a GoFundMe page to pay for a reward.

Griffis’ family is asking anyone if in the Coopersville area has any security cam footage of a white Cadillac around July 5 to let police know.

