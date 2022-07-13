Advertisement

Wayne Co. man still missing; family searching for answers

Questions are being raised after a southern Kentucky man left, made some strange phone calls...
Questions are being raised after a southern Kentucky man left, made some strange phone calls and then disappeared.(Griffis family)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Questions are being raised after a southern Kentucky man left, made some strange phone calls and then disappeared. That’s the situation surrounding the case of Ricky Griffis in Wayne County.

Police are investigating, but his family fears foul play is involved.

His family is about at their wits end, with many questions about what took place. They believe something happened last week, possibly Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday. That’s about the last time they received communication from him.

“I am very convinced there is foul play going on. Very convinced there are people that know what happened to my brother,” said Cheyanne Carney, Griffis’ sister.

Carney said her brother was last seen on July 4, but in the days after that, he did make some strange phone calls talking about being stuck in the mud or being stuck on a mountain. His car was later found running, stuck in a lot of mud in the Coopersville area. His phone was found there too, but there was no sign of Griffis.

“The thing going through my mind is that someone has done something to my brother,” Carney said.

She said nothing is making sense, but believes there are people who do know what happened and it would be easy for them to give them some clues, if they would just come forward.

“He was in recovery for quite some time. A couple of years. That is a possibility. The family is very well aware of that. But he is still a human. He is a father and a son, still a brother. A very hard worker,” Carney said.

We’re told the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this, and if you have any information, you’re asked to contact them. We are also told the family is raising money through a GoFundMe page to pay for a reward.

Griffis’ family is asking anyone if in the Coopersville area has any security cam footage of a white Cadillac around July 5 to let police know.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington woman is warning others after she ended up in the hospital.
Ky. woman warning others after picking up a $1 bill landed her in the hospital
Police have identified two people wanted for questioning in connection with an attack in...
Police identify men wanted for questioning in connection with downtown Lexington attack
Man accused of killing Ky. law enforcement officers appears in court
Man accused of killing Ky. law enforcement officers appears in court
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Woman found dead in Lake Cumberland

Latest News

Gatlinburg Flash Flooding
Official: 14 people rescued from Gatlinburg campground after flooding, 400 evacuated
Photo by Shawn Miller/Library of Congress. Note: Privacy and publicity rights for individuals...
Lexington poet Ada Limón named U.S. poet laureate
Phishing scams on the rise
Phishing attacks hit record high
WKYT first reported on Dr. Michael Heilig in 2018 when he failed a drug test after being pulled...
Ky. doctor who was pulled from operating room under investigation again