Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching The Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our pleasant mid-July temperature pattern rolls on as another weak system drops in from the north. This can kick off a storm or two, but there’s a much better chance for storms to fire up this weekend into next week.

As usual, we begin with what’s going on today. As mentioned, there’s a small threat for a shower or storm to go up with the best chance in the central and east.

Friday looks mainly dry with mid and upper 80s central and east with low 90s in the west. Humidity is still pretty low, so things are comfy.

Some of the models are showing a cluster of storms dropping in from the northwest Friday night into Saturday morning. That chance looks fairly low at the moment.

Saturday will feature temps nearing 90 with a mix of sun and clouds.

Showers and storms will increase late Sunday and take us into Monday. Some beneficial rains may fall during this time. Steamy temps and scattered storms will then return for the rest of the week.

