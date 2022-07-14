Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching The Weekend

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our pleasant mid-July temperature pattern rolls on as another weak system drops in from the north. This can kick off a storm or two, but there’s a much better chance for storms to fire up this weekend into next week.

As usual, we begin with what’s going on today. As mentioned, there’s a small threat for a shower or storm to go up with the best chance in the central and east.

Friday looks mainly dry with mid and upper 80s central and east with low 90s in the west. Humidity is still pretty low, so things are comfy.

Some of the models are showing a cluster of storms dropping in from the northwest Friday night into Saturday morning. That chance looks fairly low at the moment.

Saturday will feature temps nearing 90 with a mix of sun and clouds.

Showers and storms will increase late Sunday and take us into Monday. Some beneficial rains may fall during this time. Steamy temps and scattered storms will then return for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKYT first reported on Dr. Michael Heilig in 2018 when he failed a drug test after being pulled...
Ky. doctor who was pulled from operating room under investigation again
A Lexington woman is warning others after she ended up in the hospital.
Ky. woman warning others after picking up a $1 bill landed her in the hospital
Woman found dead in Lake Cumberland
KSP | Bodies found inside trailer
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond

Latest News

The nice stretch continues for a few more days
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Heat index will stay low for a few days
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Nice stretch of weather continues
muggy meter
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Nice Temps Roll On
Better brand of air is here
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast