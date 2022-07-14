Jessamine Co. Homeless Coalition announces major expansion

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Jessamine County organization is unveiling a new project that could help dozens of people.

The Homeless Coalition has announced a major expansion. They will be opening a new building where they’ll be able to offer more programs and resources to those who need help.

Anthony Watts served in the Army for almost two decades.

“I was on the street. I came here and the staff, the welcome, it’s been heartwarming and truly a blessing,” Watts said.

And after falling on hard times, Watts eventually found the Jessamine County Homeless Coalition.

“Being a veteran, you’re always, ‘you can do it. You can do it.’ But if you reach out to these people, it’s amazing the resources they can give you,” Watts said.

Resources like physical therapy and mental health counseling, along with social security and disabilities resources. Plus, just a safe place to go.

“It’s not just a homeless shelter. It’s a whole collection of things that help you move on with your life. Just because you’re down, doesn’t mean you have to stay that way,” said Donna Oakley, who uses the Jessamine County Homeless Coalition’s services.

Oakley’s been a resident for two months now.

“You’re not made to feel lower than you already feel when you come through the doors,” Oakley said.

Soon, the coalition will be able to help dozens more feel this same way.

“This will kind of be the resource area. There will be desks where they can do some stuff. And it will also be a lounge area where they can do community in a comfortable setting,” Executive Director Johnny Templin said.

Templin showed off the Main Street building that’s much larger than the current East Maple Street location. Room to house more people, but also room for medical consultations, a substance abuse program, counseling services, a veteran’s resource program and secluded services for domestic violence survivors.

“Some things we can do to enhance our operation, we’re very much looking forward to,” Templin said.

Templin has started a fundraising campaign to help with the expansion. You can find more information here.

