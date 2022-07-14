Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Nice stretch of weather continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There could be a stray shower moving through our skies, but most of you will remain on the dry side.

This calmer weather is here for a few more days. I can’t rule out an isolated shower. It’ll be comfortable either way you look at it. Temperatures run in the mid-80s with a lower level of humidity. You can call this another comfortable day.

Heat will increase for the weekend. As that happens, the humidity will increase significantly on Saturday. It will go from very nice levels to uncomfortable stuff. Sunday is the next best rain chance that we have in the whole forecast. I am not talking about a washout, just a better rain chance for the entire region. Once that gets going, it will stay that way for a few days.

Take care of each other!

