Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Nice stretch of weather continues

Heat index will stay low for a few days
Heat index will stay low for a few days(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There could be a stray shower moving through our skies, but most of you will remain on the dry side.

This calmer weather is here for a few more days. I can’t rule out an isolated shower. It’ll be comfortable either way you look at it. Temperatures run in the mid-80s with a lower level of humidity. You can call this another comfortable day.

Heat will increase for the weekend. As that happens, the humidity will increase significantly on Saturday. It will go from very nice levels to uncomfortable stuff. Sunday is the next best rain chance that we have in the whole forecast. I am not talking about a washout, just a better rain chance for the entire region. Once that gets going, it will stay that way for a few days.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington woman is warning others after she ended up in the hospital.
Ky. woman warning others after picking up a $1 bill landed her in the hospital
Woman found dead in Lake Cumberland
KSP | Bodies found inside trailer
WKYT first reported on Dr. Michael Heilig in 2018 when he failed a drug test after being pulled...
Ky. doctor who was pulled from operating room under investigation again
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond

Latest News

The nice stretch continues for a few more days
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
muggy meter
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Nice Temps Roll On
Better brand of air is here
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A better stretch of weather is here
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A nice stretch of weather is here