Ky. fire chief, city council member facing theft charge

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A public figure in Lincoln County is facing a theft charge.

James Lane is the Hustonville fire chief and a city council member.

He was cited Wednesday.

According to his citation, he used the city gas card to make personal items and gas purchases, totaling more than $1,700 in a six-month span.

State police say he did not have permission from anyone to use the card for personal reasons.

