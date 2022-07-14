Ky. fire chief, city council member facing theft charge
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A public figure in Lincoln County is facing a theft charge.
James Lane is the Hustonville fire chief and a city council member.
He was cited Wednesday.
According to his citation, he used the city gas card to make personal items and gas purchases, totaling more than $1,700 in a six-month span.
State police say he did not have permission from anyone to use the card for personal reasons.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.