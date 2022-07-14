Lexington non-profit creates program for eviction help

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington non-profit is working to help families amid growing rent issues after close to 500 evictions in May.

People at the Catholic Action Center are saying the rising rent and food costs with a lack of affordable housing are creating more homelessness. They said there were more than 480 evictions in May alone. And while they wait for June’s report, they’ve created a new program to try and help.

Ginny Ramsey with the Catholic Action Center is now asking for volunteers who have three hours to spare each week.

“Trying to be sure we are turning over every bush. Finding any place where people who have been evicted can live. Finding places who can give a little bit of leniency. And that’s what we call our second chance landlords,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey’s team has been working the past few weeks to find any resources and help they can for people who have been evicted or who know their lease is coming up and they won’t be able to afford the new rent increases. They’re even working with landlords that will rent to families who have been evicted already.

“You’re talking about thinking one apartment complex is charging $900 a month and now they’re $1,150 plus utilities. I mean I’m not exaggerating the change,” Ramsey said.

Now Ramsey’s asking for anyone with three or more free hours a week to help them answer calls. They’ll train volunteers to connect with people in need of housing to help them understand their next steps.

“A lot of people simply don’t know where they can go. They don’t know where the help is. Uncertain times, but we as a community can make quite a difference. To help listen to these folks, to help guide them,” Ramsey said.

If you’re looking to volunteer, Ramsey said to reach out to the Catholic Action Center within the next week. You’ll go through a brief training course and can help others right from your home.

Ramsey said all you need to help is a phone, computer and a compassionate heart.

