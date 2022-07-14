Lexington woman accused of killing her two children indicted
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Fayette County grand jury has indicted the mother accused of killing her children.
Nikki James was indicted on two counts of murder.
Police say she stabbed her 5-year-old and 13-year-old back in May at their apartment on Rogers Road.
A dedication is now set up in the Winburn Middle School library, where James’ 13-year-old son went to school, to remember them.
