Lexington woman accused of killing her two children indicted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Fayette County grand jury has indicted the mother accused of killing her children.

Nikki James was indicted on two counts of murder.

Police say she stabbed her 5-year-old and 13-year-old back in May at their apartment on Rogers Road.

A dedication is now set up in the Winburn Middle School library, where James’ 13-year-old son went to school, to remember them.

