Advertisement

Coroner releases name of man found dead in Carr Creek Lake

Generic picture of Carr Creek Lake.
Generic picture of Carr Creek Lake.(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a body being found in Carr Creek Lake.

Knott County Coroner Corey Watson told WYMT he responded to a drowning near Ramp Road Wednesday night.

Watson identified the man as David M. Chadwell Jr., 58, of London.

The body was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Gayheart said the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is investigating.

We will keep you updated.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington woman is warning others after she ended up in the hospital.
Ky. woman warning others after picking up a $1 bill landed her in the hospital
Woman found dead in Lake Cumberland
KSP | Bodies found inside trailer
WKYT first reported on Dr. Michael Heilig in 2018 when he failed a drug test after being pulled...
Ky. doctor who was pulled from operating room under investigation again
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond

Latest News

James Lane is the Hustonville fire chief and a city council member.
Ky. fire chief, city council member facing theft charge
The Kentucky General Assembly passed 234 bills during this year’s legislative session, and most...
New Kentucky state laws take effect Thursday
A central Kentucky man is in a lot of trouble after police say he led them on a chase...on a...
Man riding tractor led officers on chase through Ky. golf course, police say
A central Kentucky man is in a lot of trouble after police say he led them on a chase...on a...
RAW VIDEO | Man riding tractor led officers on chase through Ky. golf course, police say
Road Closed
Section of westbound I-64 closed due to hole in bridge