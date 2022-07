FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Frankfort.

Westbound I-64 will be closed until Thursday afternoon due to a hole in the bridge over Evergreen Road.

A detour has been set up at exit 53.

