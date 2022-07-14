Summer Grillin’ - Dave Baker & Kylie Trail: Steak & eggs breakfast tacos (July 14, 2022)
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer Grillin’ - Dave Baker and Kylie Trail (July 14, 2022)
Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/5284/steak-and-eggs-breakfast-tacos
STEAK AND EGGS BREAKFAST TACOS
A Mexican classic made for breakfast. Topped with guacamole, sour cream and salsa.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 12 ounces)
- 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
- 6 small flour tortillas (6-inch diameter), warmed
- 6 eggs, beaten or 1-1/2 cups egg substitute
- 6 tablespoons reduced-fat shredded Cheddar cheese
- 6 tablespoons guacamole
- 6 tablespoons salsa
- 6 tablespoons reduced-fat dairy sour cream
COOKING:
- Heat large, heavy nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Season beef Top Sirloin Steak with salt, as desired. Place beef in skillet. Pan-broil 12 to 15 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove beef from skillet. Set aside; keep warm.
- Heat oil in same skillet over medium heat until hot. Add eggs and scramble until set, stirring occasionally; keep warm.
- Carve steak into thin slices. Top each tortilla with equal amounts of eggs, steak and 1 tablespoon each of cheese, guacamole, salsa and sour cream.
SAFE HANDLING TIPS:
- Wash hands with soap and water before cooking and always after touching raw meat.
- Separate raw meat from other foods.
- Wash all cutting boards, utensils, and dishes after touching raw meat.
- Do not reuse marinades used on raw foods.
- Wash all produce prior to use.
- Cook beef until temperature reaches 145°F for medium-rare steaks and roasts 160°F for ground beef.
- Refrigerate food promptly.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.