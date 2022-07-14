Advertisement

Summer Grillin’ - Dave Baker & Kylie Trail: Steak & eggs breakfast tacos (July 14, 2022)

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022
Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/5284/steak-and-eggs-breakfast-tacos

STEAK AND EGGS BREAKFAST TACOS

A Mexican classic made for breakfast. Topped with guacamole, sour cream and salsa.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 12 ounces)
  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • 6 small flour tortillas (6-inch diameter), warmed
  • 6 eggs, beaten or 1-1/2 cups egg substitute
  • 6 tablespoons reduced-fat shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 6 tablespoons guacamole
  • 6 tablespoons salsa
  • 6 tablespoons reduced-fat dairy sour cream

COOKING:

  1. Heat large, heavy nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Season beef Top Sirloin Steak with salt, as desired. Place beef in skillet. Pan-broil 12 to 15 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove beef from skillet. Set aside; keep warm.
  2. Heat oil in same skillet over medium heat until hot. Add eggs and scramble until set, stirring occasionally; keep warm.
  3. Carve steak into thin slices. Top each tortilla with equal amounts of eggs, steak and 1 tablespoon each of cheese, guacamole, salsa and sour cream.

SAFE HANDLING TIPS:

  • Wash hands with soap and water before cooking and always after touching raw meat.
  • Separate raw meat from other foods.
  • Wash all cutting boards, utensils, and dishes after touching raw meat.
  • Do not reuse marinades used on raw foods.
  • Wash all produce prior to use.
  • Cook beef until temperature reaches 145°F for medium-rare steaks and roasts 160°F for ground beef.
  • Refrigerate food promptly.

Summer Grillin’ - Amber Kennoy & Kylie Trail: Steak soft tacos (July 7, 2022)