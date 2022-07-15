16-year-old boy hit, killed by train in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 16-year-old is dead after being hit by a train in Laurel County.

The sheriff’s office says it happed early Thursday morning, just after 2 a.m., off Robinson Creek Road, about seven miles south of London.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 16-year-old boy was hit and killed by a southbound train.

No other details about what happened have been released.

This is a developing story.

