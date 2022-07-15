Ally Blake’s Forecast | Looking good before rain chances return

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning everyone! It is Friday and a dry day is in store across Kentucky. Temps will rise from the mid-60s to the mid to upper 80s today. This will kick off a much wetter pattern into the weekend.

Saturday starts off with a few isolated showers in north-central Kentucky. Temps start off in the morning near 60 degrees and rise near 90. I do think most of us remain dry with more cloud cover present. Humidity is a bit more noticeable. Rain chances are much better into Sunday with scattered shoes and storms throughout the day. Highs are close to 90 degrees again. Some downpours could be heavy, but we certainly need a good soaking. This will linger into Monday, which looks to be the wettest day of the week. A lot of us need the rain so it is welcomed. Temps do come down again back to the low 80s. The rest of next week looks toasty back to the 90s with a muggy feel. Summer showers and storms are likely into the afternoon for most days next week.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend!

