Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storms Set to Increase

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve made it to the midway point of July and our summer pattern is going to try to flex again.

Temps today reach the upper 80s to low 90s for most areas with the west being the hottest, as usual. Humidity levels will still be held in check, so it’s going to be another comfy day in that regard.

There’s a very small threat for a shower or storm to go up, but most stay dry.

Saturday features a small storm chance with temps back in the upper 80s and low 90s with isolated showers and storms. Storm chances will then increase Sunday into Monday.

Locally heavy rainfall will be possible during this time as temps come way down.

That system now looks to zip through quicker and that leaves an opening for the plains heat to shoot in here for the middle of next week.

Another system tries to drop in from the northwest by the end of the week.

