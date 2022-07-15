Advertisement

Kentucky State Fair looking to hire hundreds of team members

More than a dozen different types of roles are available and wages are competitive for all those roles.(Kentucky State Fair)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair is looking to hire for the annual summertime festival.

According to the release, more than a dozen different types of roles are available and wages are competitive for all those roles. Team members will receive a meal during peak days of the fair to guarantee hours and overtime pay.

Hiring is now through August 28 and employee start dates vary and can be as soon as the next day.

Applicants can apply in person at Iroquois Park on July 16 from 2p.m. to 6p.m. You can also apply online at their website and you can reach out by calling the Human Resources Department at 502-367-5230. Applicants can also visit the Kentucky Exposition Center for on-the-spot hiring July 20-22.

The 2022 Kentucky State Fair is August 18-28 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

