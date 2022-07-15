Lexington man who pleaded guilty to rape facing another rape charge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man, who previously pleaded guilty to a sex crime, is facing rape and sexual abuse charges.

According to the arrest citation, Gary Elmore is accused of assaulting a woman while she was asleep.

He was the victim’s caretaker.

The citation says the abuse happened daily, for a month.

The victim is a vulnerable adult and relied on Elmore for care and assistance.

According to the Herald Leader, Elmore pleaded guilty to third-degree rape in 2010 in Jefferson County.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.