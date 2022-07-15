Man’s arm severed in Lexington train incident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a man was hit by a train in Lexington, severing his arm.

It happened around 9:10 Friday morning on the railroad overpass in the area of N. Broadway and W. Loudoun.

Lexington police say the man was taken to an area hospital, but they don’t know his current condition.

They don’t know why the man was up on the tracks.

Lexington police say the situation is under the jurisdiction of the R J Corman Railroad Police Department, which has been notified to begin an investigation.

This is a developing story.

