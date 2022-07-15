New partnership announced to address Kentucky’s nurse shorage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - State leaders continue working to fight the nurse shortage the commonwealth is facing.

Kentucky is 12% to 20% short of needed nursing staff and the state is projected to need more than 16,000 additional nurses by 2024.

Friday morning, the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education announced a new partnership to address Kentucky’s critical healthcare workforce shortage.

Kentucky’s colleges and universities are facing a number of challenges, including limited access to clinical sites for student training, few mental health and social support services for students and a lack of modern training equipment and supplies.

The Kentucky Healthcare Workforce Collaborative is a $10 million initiative funded by the Kentucky legislature to provide grants to Kentucky’s public universities and community and technical colleges to expand their programs that train healthcare providers in high-demand areas.

A message that was repeated throughout speeches at Friday morning’s event is that the healthcare workforce shortage is not a party issue. Rather, as Dr. Aaron Thompson put it, ”it’s a Kentucky issue.”

“The collaborative is about looking at what we need to do holistically. It is about policymakers. It is about practitioners. It is about those who are educators it’s about all of us and we can’t get to the point of understanding how to streamline this unless we’re all at the same table,” said Dr. Thompson, Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education president.

The collaborative is a first-of-its-kind effort bringing together state leaders, educators, policy experts and healthcare providers to train students and fit the needs of hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

