Advertisement

New partnership announced to address Kentucky’s nurse shortage

New partnership announced to address Kentucky’s nurse shortage
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - State leaders continue working to fight the nurse shortage the commonwealth is facing.

Kentucky is 12% to 20% short of needed nursing staff and the state is projected to need more than 16,000 additional nurses by 2024.

Friday morning, the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education announced a new partnership to address Kentucky’s critical healthcare workforce shortage.

Kentucky’s colleges and universities are facing a number of challenges, including limited access to clinical sites for student training, few mental health and social support services for students and a lack of modern training equipment and supplies.

The Kentucky Healthcare Workforce Collaborative is a $10 million initiative funded by the Kentucky legislature to provide grants to Kentucky’s public universities and community and technical colleges to expand their programs that train healthcare providers in high-demand areas.

A message that was repeated throughout speeches at Friday morning’s event is that the healthcare workforce shortage is not a party issue. Rather, as Dr. Aaron Thompson put it, ”it’s a Kentucky issue.”

“The collaborative is about looking at what we need to do holistically. It is about policymakers. It is about practitioners. It is about those who are educators it’s about all of us and we can’t get to the point of understanding how to streamline this unless we’re all at the same table,” said Dr. Thompson, Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education president.

The collaborative is a first-of-its-kind effort bringing together state leaders, educators, policy experts and healthcare providers to train students and fit the needs of hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKYT first reported on Dr. Michael Heilig in 2018 when he failed a drug test after being pulled...
Ky. doctor who was pulled from operating room under investigation again
A central Kentucky man is in a lot of trouble after police say he led them on a chase...on a...
Man riding tractor led officers on chase through Ky. golf course, police say
Police say a man was hit by a train in Lexington, severing his arm. It happened Friday morning...
Man’s arm severed by train after being assaulted, left unconscious on tracks
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Road Closed
Section of westbound I-64 closed due to ‘hole’ in bridge

Latest News

Nikki James was back in court Friday afternoon for her arraignment hearing. The Lexington...
Nikki James appears in court; NAACP wonders if police could have prevented murders
Safety experts say Kentucky schools are safer now than in the past
16-year-old boy hit, killed by train in Laurel County
Gary Elmore.
Lexington man who pleaded guilty to rape facing another rape charge