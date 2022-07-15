Nikki James appears in court; NAACP wonders if police could have prevented murders

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nikki James was back in court Friday afternoon for her arraignment hearing.

The Lexington mother is accused of stabbing her two children to death. Thursday, James was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of murder.

Earlier this week, an assistant commonwealth’s attorney filed a motion to collect a DNA sample from James. Friday, the judge granted that motion.

Police detective Joshua Crowe says investigators collected 16 blood samples from James’ apartment. Investigators want to compare James’ DNA to that evidence.

Police have said that officers were called to James’ home two times on the day before the murders. One visit was for a welfare check.

The Lexington NAACP is wondering if police could have done more to prevent the murders.

“What we were looking to do is shed a light on how might there be some systemic failures or, what I like to call it, areas for growth,” said Matthew Williams, Lexington NAACP.

The NAACP called on Mayor Linda Gorton and the Urban County Council to conduct an investigation to see if police followed protocol in the case. The group asked if police saw any signs of mental illness when they visited James’ home the day before the murders.

Police responded saying they did not see James having a mental health crisis and did not think it was necessary to remove her children from the home.

“We’ve heard about how that policy is being put into practice,” said Williams. “I think there’s room for growth there, but I think that’s where further conversations need to happen.”

Williams says he has spoken with Police Chief Lawrence Weathers but noted the group has not met with the mayor. Last month, Mayor Gorton mentioned she would be happy to meet with the NAACP president.

James is due back in court in September for a status hearing.

