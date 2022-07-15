One person taken to hospital in Lexington shooting
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a shooting in Lexington Thursday night.
We’re told police were called to Hedgewood Court around 9:55 p.m. for a person who had been shot.
When police arrived, they found the victim, who was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are still investigating and they don’t have any information about a suspect.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.