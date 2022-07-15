One person taken to hospital in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a shooting in Lexington Thursday night.

We’re told police were called to Hedgewood Court around 9:55 p.m. for a person who had been shot.

When police arrived, they found the victim, who was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating and they don’t have any information about a suspect.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

