Safety experts say Kentucky schools are safer now than in the past

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky schools are safer now than several years ago. That’s what lawmakers were told during an Interim Legislative Education Committee meeting Friday.

The state school security marshal and director of the Center for School Safety both say Kentucky is a model for other states to follow.

State School Security Marshal Ben Wilcox says the state’s fourth risk assessment of the year has just been completed. He says the goal is 100% compliance with standards set by lawmakers.

“Let me ask you this question, ‘do you feel safer now than three years ago?’ By numbers, we are,” said Wilcox.

Lawmakers also heard from northern Kentucky educators who talked about their mental health assessments given to students to determine possible threats. In doing that, they say they have prevented some suicides.

“We had over 700 identified students, in Boone County, and reduced that to 20 who had attempted it out of that 700,” said Randy Poe, Northern Kentuck Education Council.

The meeting comes as a key deadline for having resource officers in schools is approaching. The goal was for every school to have its own school resource officer by August 1, but, right now, only about 500 schools have them, another 600 do not.

We have been told there are still staffing issues that have been hard to overcome in education and law enforcement.

Some Ky. schools struggling to hire SROs as requirement deadline approaches

Wilcox says there will be more details to come out in a school safety report that will be issued next month.

