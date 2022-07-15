Advertisement

2 suspects arrested in probe of deadly 7-Eleven shootings

Police crime scene tape closes off a parking area following a shooting at a 7-Eleven store in...
Police crime scene tape closes off a parking area following a shooting at a 7-Eleven store in Brea, Calif., on Monday, July 11, 2022.(AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities said Friday that two suspects have been arrested in a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven convenience stores in which two people were killed and three wounded.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrests on social media. A press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m. No other details were immediately available.

Police have been seeking a masked gunman suspected of robbing six Southern California stores. It was not immediately clear who the second person arrested was.

The attacks took place on July 11 — or 7/11, the day when the company celebrates its anniversary. However, investigators haven’t said whether the date may have played a role in the attacks.

Police say two people were killed and three were wounded in robberies at six 7-Eleven stores. (KCAL, KCBS, BREA PD, CNN)

A clerk, Matthew Hirsch, 40, was shot and killed at a Brea store, and Matthew Rule, 24, was gunned down in the parking lot of a Santa Ana store during a five-hour string of holdups.

Police in Ontario, Upland, Riverside and La Habra have said they believe 7-Eleven robberies there also are linked.

A customer was shot in the head and gravely wounded at a Riverside store and two people, one of them a clerk, were shot in La Habra but were expected to survive.

The Riverside shooting victim was identified by his family as Jason Harrell, 46. He was breathing on his own and was no longer in a coma, his brother David Makin told KNBC-TV earlier this week.

Both of the La Habra victims were released from a hospital on Wednesday, KNBC-TV reported.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKYT first reported on Dr. Michael Heilig in 2018 when he failed a drug test after being pulled...
Ky. doctor who was pulled from operating room under investigation again
A central Kentucky man is in a lot of trouble after police say he led them on a chase...on a...
Man riding tractor led officers on chase through Ky. golf course, police say
Police say a man was hit by a train in Lexington, severing his arm. It happened Friday morning...
Man’s arm severed by train after being assaulted, left unconscious on tracks
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Road Closed
Section of westbound I-64 closed due to ‘hole’ in bridge

Latest News

FILE - Russian forces pounded other sites in a painstaking push to wrest territory from Ukraine.
Ukrainian rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office in Atlanta, on...
Georgia DA considers seeking Trump testimony in 2020 probe
President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod...
Biden tells Democrats to quickly pass pared-down economic package
A woman in Alabama, Nikki Cappello, has been convicted of poisoning her husband and sentenced...
Life in prison: Former nurse receives life sentence for husband’s murder