Tiger Woods gets emotional sendoff from St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) - Tiger Woods may have played his final round of a British Open at St. Andrews.

He received an emotional sendoff worthy of the occasion. Woods shot a 75 and missed the cut, but that’s not what Friday was all about. Crowds got larger and louder as he neared the end. Woods crossed the Swilcan Bridge and did not stop to pose like other legends before him have done. He kept walking.

Woods says this will not be his last British Open. He just doesn’t know if he’ll be healthy enough to play when it returns to St. Andrews.

Cameron Smith shot 8-under 64 in the second round of the British Open and moved into a three-stroke lead at 13 under overall.

The Australian opened the round with three straight birdies. He had two more before an eagle on the par-5 14th when he swung a long-range putt from right to left, slightly down the hill and straight into the cup.

Smith is playing at his fifth British Open. His best finish was tied for 20th in 2019 at Portrush. His best results at the majors came at the Masters. He finished tied for second in 2020 and tied for third in 2022 at Augusta National.

