4-star wide receiver Anthony Brown commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four-star 2023 wide receiver Anthony Brown has committed to Mark Stoops and Kentucky.

He picks the Wildcats over Michigan, Oklahoma, Cincinnati and Penn State. Brown is the 12th member of UK’s 2023 recruiting class and he is the second 4-star wideout in the class to go along with Shamar Porter.

His high school coach is former Wildcat Moe Douglass and his uncle is John Legend.

