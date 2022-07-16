Ally Blake’s Forecast | Rain chances to increase this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning everyone! We are waking up across Kentucky to mostly cloudy skies. Some of us are seeing some isolated showers out in far eastern Kentucky.

Temps start off between 60-70 degrees with some fog in the valleys. Highs rise back up in the upper 80s and low 90s with isolated showers and storms. Storm chances will then increase Sunday into Monday. Some of the rain could be heavy at times and we really need it. Tomorrow highs likely are in the low 80s and by Monday only potentially in the upper 70s. That system now looks to move through quickly and leaves an opening for the heat of the plains to shoot in here for the middle of next week. The rest of the week features isolated showers and thunderstorms.

