Ally Blake’s Forecast | Rain and storm chances for tomorrow

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Good Saturday evening everyone! After the showers dissipated across the state much drier, warmer, and muggier air took over. Cloud cover will increase tonight into tomorrow. An isolated shower can pop up after sunset.

Temps start between 60-70 degrees with fog in the valleys. Highs rise back up in the low to mid-80s with isolated showers and storms early on. Storm chances will then increase throughout the day. Some of the rain could be heavy at times and we really need it. By Monday, highs likely tumble potentially in the upper 70s because of all of the rain and cloud cover. The rain should wrap up by Monday afternoon. Tuesday looks to stay Mostly dry as we warm back up to normal. That potential for afternoon pop-up showers and storms is likely Wednesday and Thursday as we hover with heat and humidity near 90 degrees. The end of the week looks dry and toasty above 90.

I hope you all have a great rest of your weekend!

