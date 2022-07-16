Advertisement

Amber Alert: North Texas 12-year-old abducted in Chevy Silverado

Angie Carrasco, 12, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. July 16 in the 2700 block of 2700 Block of...
Angie Carrasco, 12, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. July 16 in the 2700 block of 2700 Block of Cherokee Trail.(Texas DPS)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORINTH, Texas (KWTX) -The Corinth Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find an abducted teen taken in a Chevy truck.

Angie Carrasco, 12, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Cherokee Trail.

Carrasco is described as a Hispanic girl who is 5′1″, 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, last seen wearing a T-shirt, black shorts and black croc-style shoes.

Police say they are looking for an unknown suspect driving a 2015-2016 Chevy Silverado.

Anyone with information is asked to call (940) 279-1503.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man was hit by a train in Lexington, severing his arm. It happened Friday morning...
Man’s arm severed by train after being assaulted, left unconscious on tracks
WKYT first reported on Dr. Michael Heilig in 2018 when he failed a drug test after being pulled...
Ky. doctor who was pulled from operating room under investigation again
Vicky Holbrook said her brother, Billy Johnson, has stayed at the Messner Home for 12 years.
‘We need help:’ Lexington assisted living home to close soon, leaving some residents homeless
16-year-old boy hit, killed by train in Laurel County
Ky. assistant elementary school principal arraigned on child sex crimes
Ky. assistant elementary school principal arraigned on child sex crimes

Latest News

surface map
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Rain and storm chances for tomorrow
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
President Joe Biden is laying out a framework for the U.S. to build alliances in the Middle...
Biden’s Mideast trip aimed at reassuring wary leaders
President Biden spends his final day in Saudi Arabia declaring the US will "remain an active...
Biden pledges continued US involvement in Middle East